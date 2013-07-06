Grocery Retailers in Colombia - New Market Report

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Grocery Retailers in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Convenience stores is a relatively new format in the country, and has been exhibiting high growth rates due to the expansion of Exito Express and Carrefour Express. In 2012 there were 65 new stores opened, and sales posted an increase of 63% in current value terms, but it remained a small channel. The emergence of these stores is linked to demographic changes, and they are orientated mainly to small households and people with hectic lifestyles who have limited time to visit larger formats, and...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Colombia
- Online Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- The Future of Retailing in Colombia to 2016
- Online Retailers in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide
- The Future of Retailing in Colombia to 2015
- Household Products in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Personal Care in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Colombia
- Mixed Retailers in Colombia