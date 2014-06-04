Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Over 2013 discounters continued to account for a small share of grocery retailers, despite having gained some ground. The format has proven to be attractive and players, such as Surtimax and D1, continue expanding in popular neighbourhoods of urban areas with small premises, in order to open locations in places that offer easy access to customers.
Competitive Landscape
Almacenes Exito remains the top player in modern grocery with a value share of 37%. For 2013 its sales grew by 6% in current value terms. The company's success relies in the variety of formats, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters, and internet retailing, which enable it to achieve national coverage and reach consumers in almost all income brackets, as well as in the aggressive and constant promotions that are carried out by the company's various banners. Another advantage is that it offers additional services to its customers, such as insurance policies, a travel agency, and store cards and, more recently, access to mobile phones.
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Industry Prospects
The discount format that began with Surtimax and which was reinforced with D1 and Ara will continue expanding in the forecast period. The format has proven to be successful in the country and in particular is attracting low to middle-low income demographics, which comprise the largest portion of the population. As a result, this format will become stronger during the forecast period and is set to last beyond 2018.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Grocery Retailers industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Grocery Retailers industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Grocery Retailers in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How is grocery retailing performing in Colombia?
- Are consumers switching towards more convenient grocery channels?
- Are independent and family run grocery stores coming under pressure in Colombia?
Reasons to Get this Report
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