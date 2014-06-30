New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Grocery Retailers in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Grocery retailing in New Zealand was characterised by convenience (in the form of metro-style outlets) during 2013, with competition between supermarkets and convenience stores remaining intense during the year.
Competitive Landscape
Like Australia, there are two major players within grocery retailing in New Zealand: Foodstuffs (New Zealand) and Progressive Enterprises, the local subsidiary of international retailer Woolworths Ltd. Competition between these two companies remained intense in 2013, with Progressives focusing on offering a complete customer experience through store ambience and aesthetics as well as offering online shopping and a co-ordinated effort through a single brand, Countdown. Foodstuffs differentiates itself through its two brand offerings, New World and PAK?nSAVE. This segmented approach enables PAK?nSAVE to compete on price, with the tag line ?New Zealand?s lowest food prices?. Its other brand, New World, is a full service supermarket.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
The convenience trend is expected to remain important over the forecast period, with supermarkets expected to continue expanding the ?Metro? concept into other New Zealand cities. This development will continue to put pressure on convenience stores and forecourt retailers, particularly independent stores located within central city locations. Furthermore, supermarket outlet expansion within suburban areas is expected to negatively impact convenience stores (neighbourhood dairies) located in these areas.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Grocery Retailers industry in New Zealand with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Grocery Retailers industry in New Zealand, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Grocery Retailers in New Zealand market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How is grocery retailing performing in New Zealand?
- Are consumers switching towards more convenient grocery channels?
- Are independent and family run grocery stores coming under pressure in New Zealand?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in New Zealand
- The Future of Retailing in New Zealand to 2017
- Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Peru
- Grocery Retailers in Hungary
- Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in New Zealand
- Mixed Retailers in New Zealand
- Non-Grocery Retailers in Belarus
- Retailing in Germany
- Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in New Zealand
- Grocery Retailers in Canada