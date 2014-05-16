Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- There are many international and local grocery chains that have been developing their presence in the country for many years now and attracting the general population into changing their grocery shopping behaviour. The Saudi consumer has become more open to shop at chained hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other chained outlets, switching from local unbranded grocery stores. The concept of nearby unbranded stores being cheaper and providing more fresh products was overcome by the larger...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Poland
- Retailing in Mexico
- Retailing in China
- Retailing in Indonesia
- Retailing in the Czech Republic
- Retailing in Russia
- Retailing in Slovakia
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Hungary
- Retailing in Norway