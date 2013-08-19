"Grocery Retailers in South Korea" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Grocery Retailers in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Grocery retailers increased by 3% in value terms in 2012, rising to Won67.3 trillion. This positive growth was thanks to the ongoing rise of modern grocery retailers as convenience stores and hypermarkets recorded particularly healthy growth rates, although neither category was able to match the current value CAGR recorded over the course of the entire review period. Supermarkets recorded much lower growth during 2012 due to regulations which were implemented in South Korea during 211 placing...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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