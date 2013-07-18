Grocery Retailers in the United Kingdom - New Market Report

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The UK grocery retail landscape is changing with a particular move towards convenience stores which is driving growth, as British consumers look for more convenience, less food wastage and better value for money. Convenience stores are springing up all over the country, generally in areas that are poorly served by larger sized supermarkets. Each of "Big Four" (Tesco, Asda, J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison) is driving this growth with J Sainsbury planning to open between 50 and 100 convenience stores...
Euromonitor International's Grocery Retailers in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
