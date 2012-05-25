Grocery Retailing in India - A Snapshot (2011) - New Market Research Report

New Retailing market report from Mintel: "Grocery Retailing in India - A Snapshot (2011)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Grocery Retailing in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2011. This market covers supermarkets, discounters, specialists and traditional stores where groceries, drink and tobacco account for the largest share of sales. Large supermarkets/hypermarkets and Food Discounters are negligible and are included in medium, small/medium supermarkets. Supermarkets are grocery based self-service stores; hypermarkets are large stores but where groceries account for the largest sector. Market volume is number of stores; market value is at total sales including sales tax Market size for Grocery Retailing in India is given in %, INR, USD and number of stores with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Grocery Retailers in Italy
- Grocery Retailers in China
- Grocery Retailers in Poland
- Grocery Retailers in South Korea
- Grocery Retailing in Colombia - A Snapshot (2011)
- Grocery Retailing in Mexico - A Snapshot (2011)
- Grocery Retailers in Indonesia
- Grocery Retailing in Italy - A Snapshot (2011)
- Grocery Retailers in Japan
- Grocery Retailers in France