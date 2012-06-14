GroceryAlerts.ca Calls for the Creation of Canadian National Donut Day

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Finding ways to save money is high on everybody’s priority list these days. Since the start of the recession, prices have increased dramatically but salaries have not followed suit. Young people are struggling to save enough money to buy a house and families have to cut back on luxury items in order to pay the bills.



One thing that Canadians are reluctant to curb in times of economic hardship is their passion for eating donuts! A history professor from the University of Toronto published a book in 2008 in which he estimated that Canadians consume 1 billion donuts every year. In the United States, the first Friday in June has been designated National Doughnut Day, but this holiday is not celebrated in Canada. The owners of GroceryAlerts.ca believe there should be a Canadian National Donut Day and they have created a petition on their site which they intend to present to Tim Hortons in the hope that the company will help bring National Donut Day to Canada.



GroceryAlerts.ca is a site dedicated to helping Canadians save money with the latest grocery coupons and their popular Canadian coupon policies eBook which guides consumers through the couponing policies of major outlets in Canada.



Founder Steve Zussino is a firm believer in driving a hard bargain. The high cost of living led Steve and his wife to pursue a more frugal lifestyle and ultimately the creation of Grocery Alerts, Steve explains,



“As a family we wanted to cut our expenses but not the quality of our life, so we set out on finding ways to get the products we wanted, at a price that was on our terms. We were able to do just that and cut our expenses in half. GroceryAlerts.ca allows other Canadians to cut their expenses with our vast source of coupons and our resources aimed at making our visitors dollar stretch that little bit further.”



The site makes it simple for consumers to find the latest coupons. Visitors can find printable coupons via specific categories of coupons like household, bay or pet care. Once a category is selected the site lists the available coupons along with a high quality digital image and full details of the offer and expiry date.



Consumers who are interested in the very latest coupons and freebies can sign up to receive an email newsletter featuring the latest grocery alerts.



As well as the latest coupons the site has a plethora of high quality editorial content all focused on saving Canadians money. This includes frugal recipes, product reviews, how to coupon stack and the price check experiment series.



The site also has an active community with a busy forum where members discuss the latest Canadian shopping deals, Canadian contests and free stuff in Canada. The site also enables visitors to share details of coupons that have not been posted on GroceryAlerts.ca.



GroceryAlerts.ca has a large social media following and social media fans can connect with Grocery Alerts through Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Google+ from the homepage of the site.



About Grocery Alerts

GroceryAlerts.ca was set up by Steven and Lina Zussino to help Canadians save money on groceries. The site has been running since 2009 and has 150,000 readers each month and more than 21,000 email subscribers. The site provides grocery coupons, grocery deals and shows Canadians how to stretch their budget.



For more information, please visit: http://www.groceryalerts.ca or http://www.nationaldonutday.ca