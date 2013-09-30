Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc. : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc. (GBA) designs and develops, manufactures and markets gyroplanes and gyrodyne rotor-wing aircraft. It produces aircraft for military, civil and commercial applications. It also provides kit-built small gyroplanes and modification kits for gyroplanes. The company's products consist of GBA Hawk 4 Gyroplane, GBA ArrowHawk Gyroplane and SparrowHawk Gyroplane. It offers gyroplanes for military, commercial and civil applications. It has business operations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. GBA is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Groen Brothers Aviation, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142840/groen-brothers-aviation-inc-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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