Groom & Show Your Beagle, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Fiz Buckby comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



You can gain years of pleasure showing your Beagle. Enjoy a close bond between you and your Beagle as you groom them and prepare them to compete or just buy this book to keep your Beagle looking its best Take good care of your Beagle Fiz



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of Groom & Show your Beagle at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Groom & Show your Beagle at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842517



Groom & Show your Beagle at EbookStore.Sony.Com https://ebookstore.sony.com/ebook/fiz-buckby/groom-show-your-beagle/_/R-400000000000001101611



Read what other people are saying about Groom & Show your Beagle on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18357519-groom-show-your-beagle



Groom & Show your Beagle * by Fiz Buckby

Publication Date: July 30, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842517

Print ISBN: 9781628842517

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