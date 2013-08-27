Groom & Show Your Border Terrier, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Janet Bairstowe comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



You can gain years of pleasure showing your Border Terrier. Enjoy a close bond between you and your Border Terrier as you groom them and prepare them to compete or just buy this book to keep your Border Terrier looking its best Take good care of your Border Terrier Janet



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of Groom & Show your Border Terrier at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Groom & Show your Border Terrier * by Janet Bairstowe

Publication Date: August 1, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628843088

Print ISBN: 9781628843088

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