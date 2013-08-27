Groom & Show Your English Cocker Spaniel, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From David Wright comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Groom & Show your English Cocker Spaniel You can gain years of pleasure showing your English Cocker Spaniel. Enjoy a close bond between you and your English Cocker Spaniel as you groom them and prepare them to compete or just buy this book to keep your English Cocker Spaniel looking its best Take good care of your English Cocker Spaniel David



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Groom & Show your English Cocker Spaniel * by David Wright

Publication Date: January 1, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842579

Print ISBN: 9781628842579

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