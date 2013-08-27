Groom & Show Your Havanese, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Jenny Milbrook comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



You can gain years of pleasure showing your Havanese. Enjoy a close bond between you and your Havanese as you groom them and prepare them to compete or just buy this book to keep your Havanese looking its best Take good care of your Havanese Jenny



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of Groom & Show your Havanese at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Groom & Show your Havanese at Apple iBookstore.Com https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/groom-show-your-havanese/id688002181



Groom & Show your Havanese at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842593



Read what other people are saying about Groom & Show your Havanese on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18357525-groom-show-your-havanese



Groom & Show your Havanese * by Jenny Milbrook

Publication Date: September 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842593

Print ISBN: 9781628842593

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