Grooming Ans Showing Your Jack Russell, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From J Sparrow comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Grooming and Showing your Jack Russell Terrier is easier than you think.



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Grooming ans Showing your Jack Russell * by J Sparrow

Publication Date: October 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842524

Print ISBN: 9781628842524

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