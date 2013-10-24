Grooming the Next Generation Leaders - Nanyangmba.com

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- An International MBA degree should imbibe the global perception for the future of business worldwide. Exposure to different business models and a faculty that is truly international in the industry. A truly fulfilling experience for the students who will go out and face the world armed with knowledge that is unique and solution based. Very few business schools can offer such experience to its students; Nanyang Business School is one of them. As a leading business school, their mission is to educate global business leaders, and to continuously improve the theory and practice of management. At Nanyang Business School, they cultivate leaders who are capable of creating win-win situations for people, business and environment.



The curriculum main features include:



a) Global leadership across cultures;



b) Deeper knowledge in ‘doing business in Asia’



c) Broader and more relevant Industry application, including the Strategy Project @ Nanyang (SPAN).



Giving several flexible options, students can choose to do The NANYANG MBA, The NANYANG MBA with either a Strategy & Innovation track or Banking & Finance track or opt for a Double MBA or Double Masters degree. It also offers part time MBA for busy executives. It also provides a variety of student led initiatives and activities within a diverse student cohort. In place is an MBA Student ExCo to encourage activities beyond the classroom, to foster camaraderie and accumulate amazing experiences.



The benefits of Nanyang MBA are



- Multi-options for MBA course

- Diverse activities

- Value for money

- Diversity – among talents

- Growing job market in Singapore



“I chose The NANYANG MBA because Asia is booming with business opportunities and Singapore is a true gateway to Asia. The programme is widely recognized and boasts much cultural diversity featuring students from different countries. The NANYANG MBA offers the challenging and enriching experience of studying in one of the best business schools in Asia.” Artem Ivanenko Class of 2011



About Nanyang Business School

Nanyang Business School is strategically situated in Singapore which is fast emerging as an optimal destination for the centralization of services or “shared services”. A consistently growing job market, Singapore is the destination for many companies in IT, finance, and logistics due to its lower operating costs, consistent service levels and enhanced productivity. Nanyang gives its MBA graduates the full advantage of experiencing international business models and enriching their life with diverse activities.



Contact:-

Phone Number: +65 6790 6183 / +65 6790 4835

Email ID: nbsmba@ntu.edu.sg

http://www.nanyangmba.ntu.edu.sg/