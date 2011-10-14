Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd to Build a World-Class Multispecialty Medical Center Near Etosha, Namibia

Windhoek, Khomas -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2011 -- Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd is developing a rapid industrial ecosystem in Namibia with more than 60 different projects which includes Groot Town Center, 900 MW Gas-fired Power Plant, Steel Mill Plant, Wire and Cable Plant, Engineering College, and more related industrial projects that would enable a creation of more than 500,000 direct and indirect better paying and sustainable job opportunities in Namibia within 3 years.



One of these projects is Groot Medical Center, which is being planned for development at Groot Town Center near Etosha National Park in Namibia. With a construction budget of US$2 billion (N$16 billion) to be provided by our financing partners, Groot Medical Center is expected to provide full-service hospital in primary and sub specialty medical care, equipped with the world’s best technology, imaging, and medical equipment for the full treatment of all kind of chronicle diseases and medical surgeries ranging from heart transplant, cancer treatment, cardiac, angiotensin II, serotonin, colorectal, and more using the world’s best trained professionals and robotic surgery.



The Company seeks to develop Groot Medical Center in partnership with the world’s best medical centers such as Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio USA and The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio USA, as well as recruiting the world’s best medical doctors and professionals to friendly cater to the high rate of patients in Southern Africa and Africa at large.



"We are developing Groot Medical Center to become Africa’s leader in medical care by installing and using the world's most powerful magnetic resonance imaging scanners and provide patients with the best medical treatment, so that no one in Southern Africa has to die anymore due to lack of proper medical care." Says Simon Kapenda, VP Development Operations of Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd.



Groot Medical Center is expected to serve not only Namibia with a limited population, but the entire Southern Africa, whose population is more than 270 million. "Basically, Groot Medical Center will become the center of everything 'better wellness'. And we expect patients seeking proper medical care to come from as far as Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, DRC and more." Added Simon Kapenda



With expected construction employees to be about 3,000, the construction of Groot Medical Center is expected to begin in mid 2012 and be completed by the end of 2014, with more than 25,000 permanent professional staff expected to provide quality and good health care at Groot Medical Center.



Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd is a Namibia-based premier rapid industrial development and foreign direct investment management company which focuses on implementing applied neuroeconomics and systems dynamic to efficiently explore, develop, and manage self-sustained ecosystems for the slow-developing and stagnant economies.



