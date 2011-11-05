Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd Welcomes Engineers and Developing Partners for the Otavi Steel Mill Plant in Otavi, Namibia

Windhoek, Khomas -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2011 -- This month, November 2011, Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd is excited to welcome engineers and potential developing partners for its planned 10 Million Metric Tons of Output Capacity Steel Mill Plant in Otavi, Namibia.



Executives arriving in Otavi, Namibia on November 22, 2011 are from South Africa-based SMS Siemag South Africa (Pty) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMS Siemag AG, who in turn belongs to SMS Holding GmbH, which in 2010 had an order intake order of more than 2.9 billion Euros in plant construction and mechanical engineering relating to the processing of steel, ferro-alloy, and non-ferrous metals.



Other Executives arriving in Otavi, Namibia in November are from Italian-based Danieli, the world’s third largest supplier of equipment and plants to the metal industry.



Both Executives will separately meet with the Company Executives, Otavi Town Council Management Committee and the Officials from Namibia Ministry of Trade and Industry in Otavi to tour the Otavi area and make special presentations to the Company Executives, Otavi Town Council, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry for their unique technologies and processes in helping and realization for the development of the planned Otavi Steel Mill Plant, which is budgeted at US$3 billion (N$24.6 billion) and is expected to employ more than 15,000 construction and manufacturing employees in Otavi.



The Company has selected South Africa-based Scorpion Mineral Processing (Pty) Ltd as an Engineering Consultant for the Front-end Planning, Feasibility Study and the Environmental Impact Assessment Study for the development of the planned Otavi Steel Mill Plant.



"I'm just ecstatic and feel honored to welcome these great Executives from these cool companies in Namibia and looking forward to possibly working with them in order to help fast develop this awesome steel plant project that is poised to create awesome jobs for thousands of the Namibian people." Says Simon Kapenda, VP Development Operations of Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd. "I'm humbled. It's a dream come true". Added Simon.



Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd is developing a rapid industrial ecosystem in Namibia with more than 60 different projects which includes Groot Town Center, 900 MW Gas-fired Power Plant, Wire and Cable Plant, Engineering College, Medical Center, International Airport, and more related industrial projects that would enable a creation of more than 500,000 direct and indirect better paying and sustainable job opportunities in Namibia within 3 years.



About Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd is a Namibia-based premier rapid industrial development and foreign direct investment management company which focuses on implementing applied neuroeconomics and systems dynamic to efficiently explore, develop, and manage self-sustained ecosystems for the slow-developing and stagnant economies. Learn more about Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd at http://www.grootgroup.com.



