Groovy Music for a Momentous Occasion on MusicMakesYuMove

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- A special day is marked by a special setting. While most people like a lavish setting, others love to have music of their choice. Music has been the choicest setting especially in Los Angeles with the great DJs that are available through Music Makes You Move. Founded by Ryan McKenzie, a well trained DJ has many other DJs working along to provide the best musical set up for any occasion.



Los Angeles is a place which is always lively with loads of parties and gatherings. Finding a right DJ can be a challenge especially as the demand for DJs is quite high. With Music Makes You Move, finding a DJ has become easy. The DJs are very professional and have ample knowledge on different genres of music. They are also adept with the requisite music for the occasion. The motto of the company is to provide a service that would help to have an amazing party. Whether it is for kids, corporate or for weddings the DJ service has the right mix of music for every occasion.



Corporate party packages are designed exclusively to cater to the well planned setting. All the DJs are well trained and highly professional. A corporate party DJ makes all the required announcements and also takes up special requests by the audience. Every attendee to the party is sure to love the time spent as the music is the essence of every party and with the professional service of Music Makes You Move, it would just become much more enjoyable and memorable. The company provides their services to various occasions like holiday parties, cocktail and house parties, corporate events, anniversaries and any gathering that calls for celebration. Friendly and amiable DJs are available all around the year and in case a DJ isn’t able to make it, an immediate replacement would be made. This DJ service also provides services like MC, Video, lighting, fog machines and photo booths.



Wedding DJs services are a specialty and are sure to provide the best music to make the bride and groom’s day. The music is chosen to suit the occasion and every guest who attends the show is sure to love the music. To get a free quote on the services contact 1-877-302-6696 or send in an email to manager@MusicMakesYouMove.com today.



