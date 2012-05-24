Grossinger Neuropain Clinic Announces the Appointment of Dr. Silberman As New Head in Behavioural Health Department

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Dr. Silberman, head of the Grossinger Neuropain specialist Clinic & behavioural health department, is a Licensed Professional Counsellor/Psychotherapist in both Pennsylvania and Delaware. He has over 35 years of professional experience as a clinician, working with medical and legal referrals as well as providing assistance for executives and professionals in turmoil. In addition to holding a doctorate degree in Educational Psychology and Counselling he had three years of continuing education in psychoanalytic, psychotherapy and psych diagnostics at the Menninger Clinic, where he had written weekly articles on counselling for several local newspapers. Dr. Silberman also served as President/CEO of an HMO, and later owned a nationally known healthcare related company. He taught at several medical schools and currently teaches both undergraduate and graduate classes in psychology and counselling. Dr. Silberman served as a military officer for 8 ½ years and is a Vietnam veteran who served as an advisor to the South Vietnamese military. For over 44 years he’s been an active pilot, aircraft owner, and flight instructor.



Dr. Bruce Grossinger established the practice of Swarthmore Neurology Associates, in 1989. In the early years of the practice he worked regularly at three hospitals in Delaware County. Dr. Steven Grossinger, Bruce’s younger brother also joined Swarthmore Neurology Associates in 1994. Their office practice involved evaluation and treatment of full range, outpatient neurologic conditions. They have always performed EMG in Philadelphia and nerve conduction studies in their practice, which has focused attention to problems affecting the nerves.



Grossinger’s Neuropain Clinic provides a wide range of clinical activities like Concussion doctors in Delaware and including Philadelphia.



Over the years of practice they have performed a variety of procedures for the treatment of pain. Now they have fluoroscopy suites in both of their offices. Interventional spine care including epidural injections, facet blocks, and sacroiliac injections are conducted under x-ray guidance to provide pinpoint accuracy in delivering medication to the site of pain.



