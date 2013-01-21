Grossinger Neuropain Specialists Are Now Available for Thoracic Injections

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- The Thoracic joints often cause problems with people and often need treatment to help alleviate the pain that the inflammation in these joints can cause. The Delaware County pain management specialists at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists want to help and are now available for Thoracic Injections.



There are 2 different types of Thoracic Injections. The first is Thoracic Epidural Steroidal Injections; these injections put steroids in direct contact with the troubled or pain prone area which greatly helps decrease the inflammation that can be causing the problem. There is also a “flushing affect” which is when the inflammatory proteins from around the painful area are flushed out allowing the natural healing can occur.



The second is Thoracic Facet Injections. These injections serve 2 different purposes both in diagnosis and treatment. First with injecting anesthetic or numbing medication to the joint helps confirm that the pain is coming from this joint if the pain is temporarily resolved. The second thing that Thoracic Facet Injections do is inject cortisone which helps reduce inflammation helping break the cycle of pain. Now with the pain under control and treated the patient can now start to exercise and rehabilitate.



The Philadelphia pain management specialists at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists have the ability and know how to help alleviate pain no matter what cause. Call them today to set up an appointment so that the pain can be treated today.



About Grossinger Neuropain Specialists

Dr. Bruce Grossinger established the practice of Swarthmore Neurology Associates, in 1989. In the early years of the practice he rounded regularly at 3 hospitals in Delaware County. Dr. Steven Grossinger, Bruce’s younger brother, joined Swarthmore Neurology Associates in 1994. Their office practice involved evaluation and treatment of the full range of outpatient neurologic conditions and spine care in Delaware. They have always performed EMG and nerve conduction studies in their practice, which has focused attention to problems affecting the nerves.



