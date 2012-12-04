Grossinger Neuropain Specialists Is Now Informing and Treating Athletes with Concussions

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- With fall sports coming to an end and the winter sports about to pick up, sports will be making a shift inside. Just because a sport is indoors does not mean that the athletes are less susceptible to concussions. The Philadelphia pain management physicians at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists are now treating and informing athletes who have suffered a concussion or have questions about them.



Considering all the recent attention that contact sports has gotten over the last few years, especially football, it is no surprise that athletes competing in all sports are being put through rigorous testing to account for concussions. In recent years, athletes who are involved in contact sports have been taking tests as a base line for the health of their brain. If an athlete is diagnosed with a concussion, this test is taken again so that the severity of the concussion can be determined. Because a concussion is not an injury that a doctor can see, these tests and any information that can be given to the athletes can help not only the athletes, but the doctors themselves.



The Philadelphia pain management doctors at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists are leaders in sports related concussions. Because this is a new area of treatment, and things are constantly being discovered regarding concussions, the group of doctors at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists are diligent about updating their treatment plans. The website for the Grossinger Neuropain Specialists has an immense amount of information regarding concussions including everything from post-concussion and second impact syndromes information, to charts with lists of symptoms. Concussions are something that isn’t new, but research on the severity of them is. Being on the cutting edge of the diagnosis and treatment like the doctors at Grossinger Neuropain Specialists is paramount to an efficient recovery.



About Grossinger Neuropain Specialists

Dr. Bruce Grossinger established the practice of Swarthmore Neurology Associates, in 1989. In the early years of the practice he rounded regularly at 3 hospitals in Delaware County. Dr. Steven Grossinger, Bruce’s younger brother, joined Swarthmore Neurology Associates in 1994. Their office practice involved evaluation and treatment of the full range of outpatient neurologic conditions. They have always performed EMG and nerve conduction studies in their practice, which has focused attention to problems affecting the nerves.



For more information please visit http://www.drgrossinger.com/