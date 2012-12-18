Grossinger Neuropain Specialists Now Have EMG (Electromyography) to Help with Pain Management

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Grossinger Neuropain Specialists understand that the reason patients come to them is so that they can finally identify the cause of the pain they are experiencing and go through the proper lines of rehabilitation or treatment to help alleviate the pain that they have been dealing with. Grossinger Neuropain Specialist, pain management doctors in Delaware, now have EMG (Electromyography) available to help find the root of the problem.



- EMG (Electromyography) is a test that is used to record the electrical activity of muscles. When a person’s muscles are active, they naturally produce an electrical current from their body. This current is based on the level of muscle activity. An EMG is also known as a “myogram” at times. EMG’s can be used to detect abnormal electrical activity of muscle that can be a result of specific diseases and conditions, including muscular dystrophy, inflammation of muscles, pinched nerves, peripheral nerve damage (damage to nerves in the arms and legs), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), myasthenia gravis, disc herniation, along with other conditions.



Contact the Delaware County pain management experts at the Grossinger Neuropain Specialist today to get the help needed in order to alleviate any pain. They are sure to find the problem and get its patients on the road to recovery.



Dr. Bruce Grossinger established the practice of Swarthmore Neurology Associates, in 1989. In the early years of the practice he rounded regularly at 3 hospitals in Delaware County. Dr. Steven Grossinger, Bruce’s younger brother, joined Swarthmore Neurology Associates in 1994. Their office practice involved evaluation and treatment of the full range of outpatient neurologic conditions and spine care in Delaware.



