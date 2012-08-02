Grossinger Offers Complete Neuro and Pain Management Solutions

Ridley Park, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Grossinger Neuro Pain Specialists are a dedicated group of expert doctors that can help in evaluation and treatment of pain and injuries. This was the initiative of two brothers, Dr. Bruce and Dr. Steve, who have practiced together for over 10 years. They both have multiple board certifications in Neurology and pain management and work with a staff of doctors who cover many different aspects of pain, including anesthesiology, sports medicine, and psychology.



Speaking about evaluation and pain management procedures, Dr. Bruce stated, “Our pain management procedure involves evaluation and treatment of neurologic conditions. We have always performed EMG and nerve conduction studies in our practice, which have focused our attention to problems impacting the nerves. Over the years, we have performed a variety of procedures for the treatment of pain. Now we have fluoroscopy suites in both of our offices. Interventional spinal procedures including epidural injections, facet blocks and sacroiliac injections are conducted under x-ray guidance to provide pinpoint accuracy in delivering medication to the site of pain.” He further adds, “After making a diagnosis, we will discuss treatment options. Sophisticated use of medication can provide a significant decrease or resolution of pain. Physical treatments such as physical therapy may be prescribed. We will refer you to local physical therapy and chiropractic practitioners for complete pain management. People will be in good care, with our neuropain specialists and concussion doctors.”



Dr. Bruce Grossinger established the practice of Swarthmore Neurology Associates, in 1989. Dr. Steven Grossinger, Bruce’s younger brother, joined Swarthmore Neurology Associates in 1994. Contact their office to arrange a consultation or nerve testing. They can make a diagnosis and outline a treatment plan for patient's condition.



To learn more visit http://www.drgrossinger.com