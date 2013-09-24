Grossman Furniture Announces Design Consultations

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Grossman Furniture offers free decorator services. Bring in the room measurement, blueprints, colors, pictures; whatever is available. Their friendly staff of experts will help a customer design a room that fits his or her room and style, and at a price that fits the budget. Individuals, searching for the best place to buy furniture around Montgomery County, will easily find furniture that will meet their unique style. Even when customers have trouble finding that last piece of furniture to complete their bedroom, living room, or office, the experienced design staff will work with them to navigate through thousands of custom options. Visit them online or at their huge 7 level showroom on 2nd and Arch Street in Old City Philadelphia.



When customers visit the showroom in Philadelphia, they will see an extensive collection of living room furniture available. One of the popular furniture selections available in the showroom is Couture’s Versatile Night & Day couch. Part of Couture International’s Funktion collection, the Night & Day couch doubles as a lounger or an area where a couple can enjoy a private conversation, simply by interchanging backs and tables. The couch is ideal for individuals who want to lounge around on a rainy day, or a couple that want to relax together and enjoy a movie. The Night & Day couch is also an ideal solution for when a friend visits and needs a place to sleep for a night.



Grossman Furniture provides a chance for customers to transform their home while staying within the given budget. Feel free to explore the latest furniture available in their Philadelphia showroom. People looking for modern furniture stores in New Jersey, can take the short drive over the Ben Franklin Bridge from Cherry Hill and right into Old City and visit the showroom at 2nd and Arch Street. Customers can enjoy a hassle-free experience, with no time constraints. On-site free parking is also available for customer convenience. Aside from an expert design staff, Grossman Furniture offers a 200+ brand library online that will inspire customers before the visit the showroom on Arch St. in Philadelphia.



About Grossman Furniture

For over 84 years, Grossman Furniture has embraced its Philadelphia surroundings to become the city’s preferred furniture store. It has adopted a wholesale philosophy that allows for more affordable furniture without compromising on quality. Since 1929, the company has consistently delivered a wide selection of furniture styles at prices dramatically better than those of the competition. Located on 2nd and Arch Street, Grossman Furniture isn’t just a one-stop shop—our customers keep coming back.



For more information on Grossman Furniture, please visit http://grossmanfurniture.com/.