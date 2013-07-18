Grossman Furniture Announces Invitation to Customers to Celebrate 84th Birthday with Summer Clearance Sale

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The past 83 years have brought thousands through the doors of Grossman Furniture to buy bedroom furniture in New Jersey and the Philadelphia, PA area. Now, Grossman Furniture is ready to celebrate their 84th year in business and wants its customers to join in the celebration too by hosting the biggest clearance sale of the year. Be sure to drop by their showroom in the heart of Philadelphia, browse an incredible selection of 200+ name brand product lines, and purchase at 50 – 70% off the normal price – all while wishing the Grossman family of employees a happy birthday. Located at 206 Arch St. in historic Old City Philadelphia, stop by the huge 13,000 square foot showroom to explore all 7 levels and talk with their designers who will help make a dream room a reality. Free on-site parking is also available.



The gift-giving doesn’t stop there. In honor of 84 years of being Philadelphia’s preferred furniture store, Grossman Furniture is giving away a Preferred Customer Bonus Card, allowing customers to take $84 off a purchase of $840 or more.* Whether customers are ready to give the living room a facelift, decorate the nursery for baby’s arrival, or make the shore house beach-ready, now’s the time to buy. But hurry, the coupon expires July 21 so visit Grossman Furniture today to see what the warehouse has in store. Come join the Grossman family and help them kick off another 84 years of unmatched customer service.



*Excludes tax and delivery charge. May not be combined with any other offers. Limit of 4 gift cards per household. Valid until July 21, 2013.



About Grossman Furniture

For over 83 years, Grossman Furniture has embraced its Philadelphia surroundings to become the city’s preferred furniture store. It has adopted a wholesale philosophy that allows for more affordable furniture without compromising on quality. Since 1929, the company has consistently delivered a wide selection of furniture styles at prices dramatically better than those of the competition. People from all over the Philadelphia area—New Jersey, Delaware, and beyond—return to Grossman time and again to get unique, customized furniture at unmatched costs. Located on 2nd and Arch Street, Grossman Furniture isn’t just a one-stop shop—their customers keep coming back.



For more information on Grossman Furniture, please visit http://grossmanfurniture.com/.