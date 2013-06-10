Grossman Furniture Now Offering Super Discounts on Select Furniture

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- As the real estate business begins to show a trend of a steady increase of new families purchasing homes and apartments, people will be looking to buy furniture in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas this summer. Because of this, Grossman Furniture will now be offering super discounts on select furniture in their showroom, located in Philadelphia, Pa. Not only will people be able to save money on select name brand furniture, but they will also be getting high-quality products in return. This summer, head to the Grossman Furniture showroom in Philadelphia, and save money on their quality furniture. These savings could be used for summer parties, BBQ’s and other important expenses for the family.



One of the most exciting pieces of furniture that will be on sale this summer is the USA-Made Twin Daybed. For the low price of $769.00, customers will be able to save $200 off the original asking price. Ideal for children, students going off to college, or people sharing an apartment with friends, this special daybed meets and exceeds all safety regulations and is a great addition to any home. Grossman Furniture offers a huge variety of colors to choose from, so customers will be able to get the perfect piece for their home.



To see the twin daybed and other related pieces of furniture on sale, people can visit the large showroom, located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pa. The showroom features large quantities and selections of products that people can see in person. The only way to truly find out how helpful the staff is, and how high quality the products are, is to see them first-hand. Since 1929, Grossman Furniture has been providing Philadelphia and surrounding areas with high quality, and affordable furniture.



About Grossman Furniture

For over 83 years, Grossman Furniture has been able to embrace its Philadelphia surroundings and adopt a wholesale philosophy that allows for more affordable furniture for customers. Since 1929, the company has consistently delivered a wide selection of furniture styles at dramatic discounts much lower than main competitors. Customers keep coming back to Grossman Furniture, located on 2nd and Arch Streets, because the company has been committed to high quality products at a low price. The furniture store has customers coming from Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware and beyond, to purchase unique furniture at a cost that is unmatched in the industry today.



For more information on Grossman Furniture, please visit http://grossmanfurniture.com/.