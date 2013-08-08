Grossman Furniture to Expand Bedroom Furniture Collection in Philadelphia Showroom

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Grossman Furniture, located in the heart of Philadelphia since 1929, is expanding its bedroom furniture collection in their 2nd and Arch showroom. As one of the leading modern furniture stores near New Jersey, Grossman’s is committed to celebrating their customers’ unique styles by offering a wide selection at unmatched prices that fit their personal budget. It’s this commitment that brings their loyal customers in time and again. A short drive down 95 from Bucks County and just over the bridge from Voorhees, NJ, free on-site parking is always guaranteed, ensuring no hassle and no time constraints.



Whether individuals are starting fresh on their new bedroom set, or their old bedroom set needs an update, or they are looking for that perfect piece to complete their bedroom or it’s time for a new mattress, Grossman Furniture has the design staff and bedroom furniture selection they need to make waking up on the right side of the bed a guarantee. The showroom features modern, contemporary, and traditional bedroom furniture sets and includes accessories like throw pillows, chests, dressers, and nightstands. Their extensive sleep center consists of the leading brands such as Sealy Posturepedic, TempurPedic, Englander, and Stearns & Foster with over 22 mattresses people can try before they buy. For bedroom furniture in New Jersey, just take the short drive over the Ben Franklin Bridge, to Grossman’s Philadelphia showroom.



Come on in to the showroom to explore the latest in statement bedroom sets. The Caracole collection, inspired by the well-traveled, design-savvy, and refined palette, incorporates classic design elements like period architecture, fine antiques, aged patina, and rich textiles. Featured on the floor is the classic contemporary Caracole Star Light, Star Bright bed – each trellis section in the impressive headboard is individually upholstered in a rich, champagne-colored velvet and will transform a bedroom into a dream destination.



Browse Grossman Furniture’s 200+ brand library online or walk the 7 levels of accessorized showrooms to get inspired. Meet with Grossman’s expert design staff to help find the right furniture to fit a certain lifestyle’s needs.



About Grossman Furniture

For over 84 years, Grossman Furniture has embraced its Philadelphia surroundings to become the city’s preferred furniture store. It has adopted a wholesale philosophy that allows for more affordable furniture without compromising on quality. Since 1929, the company has consistently delivered a wide selection of furniture styles at prices dramatically better than those of the competition. Located on 2nd and Arch Street, Grossman Furniture isn’t just a one-stop shop—our customers keep coming back.



For more information on Grossman Furniture, please visit http://grossmanfurniture.com/.