Grosvenor House Publishing Ltd Launches Website to Bridge Writing and Editing Gap

Guildford, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Statistics indicate the invention of eReaders has led to a 40 percent increase in the number of people choosing to read rather than to watch television. This fact, in turn, has created a considerable demand for fresh content. In contrast to the recent upsurge of requests for new reading material, the availability of editing jobs is expected to remain at a standstill. The inadequate number of editors available to facilitate the publication of newly written manuscripts has created a gap in in the market between aspiring authors and interested readers. In an attempt to close this chasm in the publishing industry, Grosvenor House Publishing Ltd has launched an affordable online self publishing website.



Thomas Jameson, spokesperson for Grosvenor House Publishing, explained, "Ideally, the easiest way to Get a book published is to send a manuscript to a publishing company, have their editors read the manuscript, offer a deal and wait for royalties to stream in. Because of the shortage of available editors, only a fraction of new manuscripts are read at all; therefore, self publishing services are rapidly gaining popularity. We realize there are several self publishing companies available to the public, but we are unique. We offer far more options than our competitors at a much lower cost to our clients."



Jameson went on to say, "Before being sold, a printed book needs an ISBN, or International Standard Book Number. All of our books are assigned with the latest 13 digit ISBN number. Another consideration is the book cover, which can initially mean the difference between no sales and becoming a bestseller. With our unique online book cover design module, we have made it easy for anyone to easily create a cover image and add text. Once logged in, our clients may begin the process of designing their book covers. They can choose from the more than 2000 images we provide or they can upload their own images. Our authors then choose the font, text size and color scheme for their covers. Our module gives our clients complete control of the appearance of their book. They can take the design to any level they feel capable of and, if desired, our designers can do the rest. All our designers have worked for book publishing companies and are fully aware of the required guidelines and specifications. The next step is typesetting. When we typeset their book, we will give the pages a professional layout. We take care of font, margins, page numbers, chapter headings, all spacing, indents and any other internal aspect of the book. We are even able to print color throughout the book, if the clients so desires. Our website includes a cost calculator, so our clients are not faced with any surprise charges upon completion of their book design."



About Grosvenor House Publishing Ltd

Grosvenor House Publishing Ltd is a company dedicated to allowing authors to publish their own works. Director, Graham Taylor, and co-founders, Kim Cross and Jason Kosbab, are all published authors who strive to provide aspiring writers with the affordable opportunity to share their talent and creativity with the world.