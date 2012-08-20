Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Current market statistics put Naples luxury properties at the forefront of the fastest growing property markets in the United States. Market values are rising to the highest points since 2006 while the number of available properties continues to steadily move downwards. This means that owning Naples luxury property is both a fantastic choice for the refined luxury lifestyle that so many Naples residents have come from around the world to grow to love, as well as a significant financial investment.



The high rise luxury condo at 6001 Pelican Bay Blvd #702 Naples, Florida 34108-8166 is a fine example of this type of investment in both luxury lifestyle and luxury property ownership. This property comes packed with all of the Grosvenor high rise communities’ luxury amenities. The total renovation of this spacious 3100 square feet of living space spared no expense to restore this condo to better than brand new conditions. To view pictures of this grand property click here.



The Grosvenor offers numerous amenities options for entertainment. Featuring a fantastic view of the Gulf and beach access as well as a pool, spa, hot tub and fitness center, there’s no end for the fun to be had. An equity golf community with tennis offers entertainment for the adults. And with three bedrooms and three baths there is more than ample room for any size family or owner. For investors the Grosvenor also offers the option to lease the property twice a year for extra value during appreciation and before a resale. Everything about this renovated Grosvenor condo brings outstanding value for families, long term residents and potential real estate investors.



For more information on this Pelican Bay High-rise condo or any others contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples,FL 34103

(239) 963-6590