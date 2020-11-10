Ground Beef Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Tyson Foods, JBS USA Holdings, Cargill

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- The Global Ground Beef Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2020 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Ground Beef market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are Tyson Foods Inc. (United States), JBS USA Holdings Inc. (United States), Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. (United States), OSI Group LLC (United States), Hormel Foods Corp. (United States), SYSCO Corp. (United States), National Beef Packing Co. LLC (United States), American Foods Group LLC (United States), Keystone Foods LLC (United States), Greater Omaha Packing (United States)



If you are involved in the Ground Beef industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.



Ground Beef Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Ground Chuck, Ground Sirloin), Application (Home, Commercial), Distribution channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Slaughter method (Kosher, Halal)



A View on Influencing Market Trends:

Inclination of Individuals Towards Non-Vegetarian Foods



Growth Drivers in Limelight:

High Protein Content as Compared to Other Meat Forms

Rising Consumer Disposable Income



Major Roadblocks Worthy Attention

Limited Production of Beef Leading to Supply Demand Gap



Geographically, The study is broken down as North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others



***Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



Each competitor/company profiled in the study includes:

* Company Profile * Main Business Information * SWOT Analysis * Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin * %Market Share



The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Global Ground Beef manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2. Basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3. Company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for key players.

4. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application and type to better demonstrate segment analysis.

5. To estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Ground Beef Market.

6. Analysis of upstream materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out ……………………



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Global Ground Beef Market Analysing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis * Global Ground Beef Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Global Ground Beef Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects * Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Global Ground Beef Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.



Important Extracts from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Ground Beef Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Ground Beef Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Ground Beef Market Sizing & Estimates by Revenue, Sales Volume & Price

…..

……. continued.



