Ground-Breaking Book, eBook & Online Course Help Entrepreneurs Beat the 95% Business-Failure Odds

Rapid City, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The statistics from Kaufmann Foundation are grim to say the least; with 95% of businesses failing within their first five years. Many who have fallen victim to this number cite their lack of information and preparation as a major cause in their company’s failure. However, a compelling new book by a renowned U.S. business consultant could be the definitive answer to reversing the statistics for good.



‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’, by Jeannine Lecy in partnership with the American Center for Credit Education, is the culmination of the author’s work with over 700 businesses that both excelled and struggled. Available as a book, e-book or online course, ‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’ is designed specifically to help new and current business owners correct or avoid the real-life problems that Lecy has repeatedly helped businesses combat.



Book Synopsis:



You can start or buy a business and live your dream. All the information you need to get started is in this step-by-step book. Small-business owner and expert Jeannine Lecy draws from 30 years of real-life experience to help you start your business and avoid many common pitfalls along the way.



‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’ includes questions to guide you through writing a business plan, and sample financial documents to help you understand your business finances. You’ll learn how to set up and organize your office and files, how to begin marketing your business, and much more. ‘Start Right’ also devotes a chapter to budgeting and credit so you’ll be in good financial shape when you’re ready to take out a business loan. By educating yourself about starting a business and believing in your abilities and your dream, you are more likely to be one of the people whose dream of a business becomes reality.



The unique value of ‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’ comes from its identification of eight key areas that all business owners must address in order to build solid foundations and secure longevity for their ventures. With each explained in-depth and backed up with real-world examples, many critics praise the book for providing one of the most solid methodologies ever offered to entrepreneurs.



“There isn’t anything you won’t have done right if you read this book. It’s perfect for those who are new to business as well as those wanting to keep their existing operations running smoothly,” Lecy says.



‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’ is available in print and electronic formats – as a hands-on workbook; as an e-book; or as an online course designed for use on personal computers and mobile devices. In each format, a myriad of exercises and checklists throughout will help entrepreneurs hit the ground running.



“It’s ideal for doctors, dentists, chefs, electricians, welders, interior designers and others who are well-trained in their field or possess unique skills and talents, but have little or no training in running a business. It’s a realistic blueprint for any entrepreneur and is packed full of the hope and encouragement they need to exceed beyond expectation,” Lecy adds.



The ‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’ e-book is available from major retailers including Amazon, iTunes, Barnes and Noble, and Scribd.



The book and online course can be purchased here: http://www.financialeducationprograms.com



About the American Center for Credit Education

ACCE is a nonprofit organization and a leading publisher of financial and homebuyer education for adults. ACCE staff co-wrote ‘Start Right: Build Your Own Business’ with Lecy. ACCE published and sells the ‘Start Right’ workbook and online course. ACCE contributed its expertise about managing personal finances to ‘Start Right.’



For more information, visit: http://acce-online.com/