Ground-Breaking Book Fuses Business, Love & Spirituality - Empowering Readers to Become a 'Sex CEO'.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Los Angeles, CA – Melding business and sex is usually reserved for immoral encounters that risk not only jobs, but the livelihood of both colleagues’ families. However, a powerful new book by a renowned speaker and Spiritual Healing Facilitator fuses business and sex among loving, committed and monogamous couples, with life-changing results.



‘Becoming a Sex CEO on a Spiritual level: A Contemporary Guide for Establishing, Maximizing and Maintaining a Blazing Spiritual Sexual-connection based on Love’ is the latest release from Jacinta Mariah. The book allows any couple to enter a frame of mind where sexual energies not only play out at their most powerful, but elevate love to a whole new level.



Synopsis

This is a spiritual self-help book based on real-life experiences and research. The book advocates for sex morals, and is about tapping into one’s spiritual connection to ignite their sex, and ultimately love-life.



The book discusses an interesting twist of how lovers can benchmark the attributes of an elite Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to maximize their sexual experiences. The book also narrates how lovers can unveil the perceptive shadows that misconstrue their understanding of sex, and then provides turn-key strategies that will liberate them from the world-famous prison of sexual inhibitions.



In the book is also an attention-grabbing chapter, chapter 3, that will help any reader, regardless of core-beliefs, state of mind, or perceptions, to open and empty their minds of any, if not all, self-limiting beliefs especially those related to self-love and appreciation.



The book also reveals the following:



- How couples can embrace Spiritual Sex, Meditative Sex and Karezza Sex into their relationships.

- How to eliminate sex hang-ups and free one’s mind from limiting beliefs and blockages in order to appreciate and perpetually explore new ways to improve their sex life.

- How to spiritualize, ignite and maintain the sexual blaze in relationships.

- The biggest sexual secret about men as told anonymously by REAL MEN; including those big sex secrets that your trusting, loving, sweet and so-called boyfriend, or even husband wouldn't dare to tell you!

- A Sex Coupon section compiled from intensive research, real-life experiences from different cultures and recommended by experts.



The book is filled with heart-enthusing humor and exciting sexual ideas that can help one clean up their sexual misdemeanors, and then spiritually raise their bars to the Sex CEO Level. Even if you are a seasonal sex part-timer in your relationship, the ideas included in the book will easily transform you into a Sex CEO and ultimately elevate your love life.



This book is a one-stop portal of innovative, fun sex ideas, and strategies for lovers.



“This is, quite frankly, information humanity needs to hear. We’ve entered an unfortunate culture where sex is either casual or an after-thought that doesn’t get the respect it deserves. By becoming a Sex CEO on a spiritual level, partners can reignite both all they have lost, and all they need to use sex as a new dominant force in their lives,” says Mariah.



Continuing, “While serious, the book is also fun. For example, couples of all ages and orientations get a number of coupons that they can exchange with each other to both stimulate the techniques described in my book and remove some of the reservation that often comes with trying new things. It’s designed to be a fun and uplifting experience.”



Reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive.



“Jacinta Mariah approaches the subject of sex openly, directly, and without (no pun intended) beating around the bush. Her writing style is simple and direct. Her examples seem drawn from such real life circumstances that anyone can identify. And her suggestions are easy to understand and follow. I recommend this book for anyone, of any sex, in or out of a relationship,” says Lance Webster.



Karen was equally as impressed, adding, “I think "Sex CEO" is a very gentle way to explain how sex, love and communication with another human is achieved. I like the honest use of common words that we use in talking with each other rather than clinical terms that don't touch our emotions. This book would be good for couples who want to refresh their intimate relationship.”



‘Becoming a Sex CEO on a Spiritual level: A Contemporary Guide for Establishing, Maximizing and Maintaining a Blazing Spiritual Sexual-connection based on Love’ is available now:



Kindle - http://amzn.to/1gAQNns

Paperback - http://amzn.to/RpduFT

Createspace - https://www.createspace.com/4564509



Book trailers - http://youtu.be/K1DKU00be-k and http://youtu.be/NnBtnzH1qU4

Excerpt - http://thesexceo.wordpress.com/2014/03/28/book-excerpt-of-sex-ceo/



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.tapthegood.com.



About Jacinta Mariah Mpalyenkana,

Jacinta Mariah Mpalyenkana, PhD is an Author, Spiritual Healing Facilitator, and Qualified Speaker with the District 52 Toastmasters Qualified Speakers Bureau. She is also an Advanced Emotional Freedom Technician, Neuro-linguistic Programmer, Ho'oponopono Practitioner, and Energy Healer.



Jacinta Mariah holds a Higher Post-graduate Diploma in Negotiations; a First Class Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Hull, UK; and a Higher Class Honors Bachelors Degree in Commerce. Jacinta is currently pursuing another PhD in Metaphysics Humanistic Sciences with a major in Organizational Leadership from the Institute of Humanistic Metaphysics (IHMS) - Florida, US.