Ground-Breaking New Book Attempts to Grow Teenage Conservative Movement Through Emotional Engagement

Rockford, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While many resort to abstract textbooks to try and engage young people with politics, one former High School teacher is attempting to recapture the young Conservative vote in a novel and compelling way. With his alternative approach already endorsed by Dennis Hastert (Speaker of the House of U.S. Representatives, 1999-2007) and Brad Burzynski (former Illinois State Senator), his new book of short stories could be just the ticket to a 2016 GOP victory.



‘The Goliath Agenda: The Attack on Individual Effort’ is the ‘better’ story Belonger feels Conservatives need to tell if they are to define themselves and better educate potential young voters.



Synopsis:



A new book (and eBook), The Goliath Agenda: The Attack on Individual Effort utilizes a different approach in challenging teenagers to join the conservative political movement by engaging their emotions and their brains. This is accomplished by using stories in which the characters dramatize conservative beliefs. Personal responsibility, independence and individualism are the emphases.



Twenty short stories that resonate with a teenager's life experience reveal how an intrusive government and political correctness has become a Goliath to them. The book clarifies conservative political and social principles and dispels the stereotypes that keep young people out of the movement. This is a step toward recapturing the youth vote as it exposes what restrictive liberal policies would look like in real life.



Controversial topics addressed in the book include Redistribution of Wealth, Political Correctness, Forced Equality, A Weakened Military, Big Government, Suppressing Religion, Dependence on the Government, What is Patriotism?, The Danger of Group Identity and Can We Trust Human Nature?



As the author explains, his book retains the popular literary format, while injecting a new and unique approach to capture the attention of today’s youth.



“Stories have been the most effective teaching format for young people for decades. Every culture learns values through this model and it is proven to stick. However, my aim is to impart information through an entertaining yet gripping format; therefore, each story elicits intellectual feelings,” says Belonger.



Continuing, “It serves to achieve a very specific set of goals. The current trend against individualism has to be reversed. This is accomplished by using stories in which the characters dramatize conservative beliefs.”



“It’s both an exposé of detrimental Liberal policies and an empowering attempt to drive young people into Conservatism and out to the polls. This is the only chance we have to get society back on track and the younger generation truly do hold the future of our nation in their hands,” he adds.



To maximize the appeal to young people, he enlists the popular Josh Riddle, co-founder of www.theyoungcons.com, to write the opening challenge. Josh has a strong message for the younger generation through the conservative punditry on his website.



‘The Goliath Agenda: The Attack on Individual Effort’, published by BookLocker, is available now: http://amzn.to/10BsnBF



About the Author: Steve

Steve has a B.A. in History Education from Grace College, Winona Lake, IN where he received the "History Student of the Year" award in 1988. He is a former high school history teacher and lives in Rockford, IL. He is politically incorrect but will gladly play outdoor hockey with liberals, conservatives and libertarians alike.