Ground-Breaking New Book by Shawn James Teaches Young Men the Role & Responsibility of Manhood

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The sorry statistics say it all; with over 24 million U.S. homes lacking the children’s biological Father. This growing epidemic threatens the spurt of a generation of men who don’t understand the true role and responsibility of manhood. However, thanks to a powerful new book by Shawn James, anyone can learn about what it takes to become a real man.



‘What My Father Never Taught Me About Being a Real Man’ imparts valuable lessons for every man and their sons.



Synopsis:



Designed for today's generation of young boys, teenagers, and grown men, this book is an exciting, bold, and direct guide to help our males decipher the questions of being a "Real Man".



Shawn James is brutally honest and straight-forward in posing questions and discussing answers for men on sex, dating, chivalry, addictions, marriage, abuse, and how to love.



This book is "a must read" for the critical issues and obstacles that today's men face and deal with daily, and also crucial for building our strong men for future generations.



As the author explains, his book is more important now than ever before.



“The current generation of adults has the highest percentage of men incarcerated in the United States, with men making up ninety percent of the jail population both federally and locally,” says James.



Continuing, “With divorce rates also through the roof there’s a booming epidemic of men who don’t know or have never been told the role and responsibility of manhood. My book teaches these things and brings the discussion to the forefront of the public’s eye.”



Critics praise James for the diligent efforts he has taken to improve the lives of millions of men around the world. However, even with so much success on his hands, James refuses to lose sight of what is truly important.



“It’s all about ensuring that future generations can sustain the true role and image of being a man. Naturally, this is a struggle with the growing prevalence of absent Fathers. That’s why I want to make great strides to inspire both grown men and young boys to embrace all that manhood has to offer. We only get one life,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity steadily increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘What My Father Never Taught Me About Being a Real Man’ is available now: http://amzn.to/XXHvLf



About Shawn James

Shawn James is originally from Chicago, IL. and also raised in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Currently he resides in Atlanta, GA and is owner of B.L. James Advisors a Strategic Coaching company. Mr. James is a key-note speaker, a life and business coach, and author. Mr. James has been involved in personal development and business consulting for over two decades and continues to work and volunteer extensively in the community on many volunteer projects concerning youths and adults.