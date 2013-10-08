Ground-Breaking New Book Exposes Seven Things Singles Should Accomplish Before Marriage.

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- While the thought of getting married and settling down to family life is the goal of millions of singles, Nathan Salter’s unique insight and wisdom proves that solid matrimony requires diligent hard work and a connection that exists far beyond love.



Amid rising divorce rates and to assist singles everywhere, Salter is publishing all he has learned through a compelling new book – ‘7 Things Singles Should Accomplish Before Marriage’.



Synopsis:



So many people are anxiously looking to find that special someone and get married. Many have failed to see how marriage takes more than Love.



It requires work. In today’s society many Singles desire the thought of marriage, but have no real expectation as to what it takes.



Inside this book you will discover Seven things that everyone who is single should pursue to accomplish during the season of Singleness.



This book is filled with wisdom and many who are married would confirm that accomplishing these seven things would make any individual better equipped for a successful marriage.



As the author explains, singles need to turn the focus back on themselves before dedicating their lives to others.



“Relationships are a part of every human’s desire; I can’t argue with that. However, so many people fail at it because they haven’t yet worked on who they are as a person. The two things very much go hand in hand,” says Salter.



Continuing, “This book is to give seven key things that everyone should focus on before getting married. Everyone who has read this book says they can't believe how amazing it is. Both married and single people highly recommend it due to the easy read it offers.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“7 Things... is filled with sound, practical advice for Christian singles who are seeking to be married one day. Elder Salter addresses some of the greatest obstacles that couples, both Christian and non-Christian, may face and then offers easy-to-follow advice on how to prepare for and even avoid those obstacles. From money to family, he covers every topic with great examples and anecdotes in a fashion that is not preachy in any way. I laughed out loud several times while reading and I really enjoyed the relaxed, easygoing pace and tone of the book,” says G.E. Johnson, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “What an awesome and easy read! Every married and single person should read this book, not just for marriage, but to be a better person, naturally and spiritually! Job well done! I'm looking forward to many more books in the future!!”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘7 Things Singles Should Accomplish Before Marriage’, published by NS Publishing Group, is available now: http://amzn.to/GCEN9l.



About Nathan Salter

Nathan Salter seminars on Singleness have touched thousands of listeners. His heart is to help and show singles how to enjoy this season of Singleness until Marriage, has began to make him a sought after speaker. He has conducted seminars on Singleness throughout the US and Canada. Nathan Salter Maximizing The Season of Singleness facebook page connects with Singles all over the world, where they are encouraged and inspired. For more information about Nathan Salter or to listen to one of his Free seminars on Singleness, visit his website at http://www.nathansalter.org. You may also follow him on twitter, facebook and linkedin.