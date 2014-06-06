Ground-Breaking New Book Offers Line-by-Line Guidance for Completing IRS Form 1023, Poised to Save Nonprofits Thousands in Fees

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- While 1.5 million nonprofit organizations work tirelessly to improve life in the United States, their good work is often slowed down when it comes to filing their taxes or completing applications for Recognition of Exemption. However, a groundbreaking new book by Dr. Kimberly Huff helps all 501(c)(3) nonprofits get their applications expedited and approved with ease.



It all comes down to properly completing IRS form 1023, the core focus of Dr. Huff’s ‘Line-by-Line Recommendations for Completing IRS Form 1023’. It’s believed to be the only book of its kind on the market and is already being put to use by nonprofits from coast to coast.



Synopsis:



In order to get nonprofit applications approved expeditiously, organizations must eliminate the common RED FLAGS presented to the IRS and provide detailed information for each line item. In this eBook, I have answered the most Frequently Asked Questions for each section of the application for organizations such as mentoring programs, daycares, afterschool programs, and transitional housing, etc.



If the organization is developing a school (Schedule B) or hospital (Schedule C), you will require additional assistance beyond the scope of this eBook.



This eBook does include tips for 1) churches (Schedule A), 2) homes for the elderly or handicapped and low-income housing (Schedule F), and also 3) organizations providing scholarships, fellowships, educational loans, or other educational grants to individuals (Schedule H).



The IRS has changed the application several times in the past, and the IRS announced that they will eventually provide the application electronically. Nonetheless, the core data required remains the same. This eBook is based on the most current revision of IRS Form 1023.



“Form 1023 is the most important piece of the puzzle for most nonprofits, but it is often the biggest hurdle. This appears to be the only book that not only walks readers through completing the form, but touches on numerous other aspects of filing taxes for nonprofits,” says Dr. Huff.



Continuing, “It will be of vital importance to both established nonprofits as well as those looking to start their own organization. To be honest, Form 1023 is so tricky that I’m firm in my belief that hundreds of potential nonprofits have not started up due to the red tape presented by the IRS. My book will help these potential nonprofits eliminate the stumbling blocks, get their application approved and start doing their good work.”



‘Line-by-Line Recommendations for Completing IRS Form 1023’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1hQhmGc.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://drkimsba.com.



About Dr. Kimberly Huff

Dr. Kimberly Huff has over 10 years of experience helping small businesses grow. She possesses an MBA and Doctorate of Educational Leadership, and has worked within Fortune 500 companies, as well as several nonprofits. Dr. Huff currently teaches at several colleges and universities, in the class room and online. Her love for the community has inspired her to volunteer and help young people obtain their spiritual, professional, and educational goals. She resides in Detroit, MI where she has launched various business endeavors.