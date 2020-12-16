Ground Defense System Market to Reach USD 68.28 Billion by 2027 : CAGR of 4.8%

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- The Global Ground Defense System Market is predicted to attain the valuation of USD 68.28 billion by 2027, as per a recent study by Emergen Research. Major factors impacting the industry development are the increasing adoption of battlefield intelligence, escalating demand for cybersecurity in military & defense intelligence for data breaches in networks of confidential governing bodies, rise in tensions & threats connected with asymmetric warfare, and increase in investments towards foreign intelligence platforms & defense organizations.



The increasing importance of the common operating picture (COP) of the battlefield awareness, ground defense & military operations, superior capabilities for information dominance, and decision advantages of next-generation machinery & information technology with regard to surveillance & reconnaissance, particularly cybersecurity & data warfare, will impel the growth of this market.



The Global Ground Defense System Market is expected to remain a fragmented and competitive landscape, with small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. In the forecast period, the rising need for technological innovation and diversification in products available in the sector will create substantial growth potential for companies.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- In May 2020, BAE Systems completed the acquisition of Airborne Tactical Radios, a part of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The takeover was intended to help the firm offer revolutionary electronic mission & control solutions to customers.

- The Defense Intelligence sub-segment is projected to progress with the highest CAGR in the segment of 6.3% until 2027 owing to its benefits in intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, information fusion & data analytics, reconnaissance, surveillance, cyber control systems, and electronic welfare & spectrum dominance.

- Led by Japan, China, India, and North & South Korea, the Asia Pacific is dedicating a substantial budget for defense grooming. Moreover, the increasing occurrences of asymmetric welfare, interpersonal stand-offs, economic development, and enhancement in the technology industry are speculated to propel the enforcement of the ground defense market.

- Key players in the market include BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group, General Dynamics, and Raytheon Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Ground Defense System Market on the basis of application, component, end-user, technology, and region:



- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Surveillance & Reconnaissance

o Logistics & Transportation

o Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

o Cyber Security

o Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

o Intelligence & Data Warfare

o Others



- Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Products

1. Armored Fighting Vehicle

2. Command and Control System

3. Modern Weapons

4. Satellite

5. Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

6. Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

7. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

8. Smart Clothing

9. Soldier Equipment

10. RFID

11. Communication Devices

12. Vision and Surveillance

13. Others



o Services

1. Artificial Intelligence

2. Data Transfer Protocol

3. Cyber Security

4. Others



- End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Defense Intelligence

o Military

o Law Enforcement



- Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Internet of Things

o 3D Printing

o Artificial Intelligence

o Wearable Devices

o Others



- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

o Europe

1. Russia

2. U.K.

3. Germany

4. France

5. BENELUX

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. North Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. U.A.E.

3. Israel

4. Rest of MEA



