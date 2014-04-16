Now Get Dynamic and Modern Ground Floor Additions in Sydney with Keystone Building Services

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Keystone Building Services, well-known for their specialized home renovation, extension and construction solutions is now providing dynamic and modern Ground Floor Additions in Sydney. These additions are done with a contemporary flair upgrading the exteriors of any building and enhancing the overall property value. Working with a team of experienced professionals associated with building industry, the methodically do the groundwork of analysing the existing space and then refurbish or extend it as per the individual requirements of every client. Throughout the project, the experts work diligently and cautiously to give desired results within the assigned budget.



Their expertise also lies in bathroom renovations wherein they style up the bathing space, and update it by installing new fixtures and adding en-suite. Besides this, their designers and technicians also provide kitchen refurbishment and replacement services.



They are a trusted and preferred home renovator for ground floor as well as First Floor Additions in Sydney because they are experts in developing strategies and concepts that are compatible with the lifestyle of their clientele. Speaking about this approach, one of their representatives mentions, “The design of your home extension will fully reflect the needs of your family now and in the future. You’ll be impressed by the attention to detail undertaken during the development of your plans and the level of communication at all points of the project. Plus, you’ll always know what’s going on and be a part of every discussion as your renovation comes to life.”



Keystone Building Services has the record of completing their projects within deadlines mentioned in the contract that also includes penalties in case they cross the time limit.



About Keystone Building

With more than 10 years’ experience, catering to their client’s individual needs and budget, Keystone doesn’t just design and build first floor additions; they’re experts in making a seamless blend with existing homes. Keystone Building Services is a contemporary company helping expand homes to suit modern lifestyles.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.keystonebuilding.com.au