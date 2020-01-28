Ground Handling Software Market Update: How to Find the Low-Risk Road Ahead?

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Ground Handling Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Ground Handling Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Ground Handling Software. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Rockwell Collins (United States), Sabre Corporation (United States), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), SITA WorkBridge A/S (Denmark), Damarel Systems International (United Kingdom), topsystem Systemhaus GmbH (Germany), Arepo Solutions (United Kingdom), Inform (Germany), Mercator (United Arab Emirates) and Quantum Aviation Solutions (United States).

The ground handling software refers to the use of computerized software systems to perform most of the airport ground handling tasks that require precious and rigidity. This task comprises passenger handling, baggage handling, flight management, resource management, security management, and airline revenue management, among other ground handling operations. Based on application, the market has been segmented into the terminal side, air side, and land side. The rapid growth in the IT investments among the airports is boosting the growth of the ground handling software market.



Market Trend

- The Rapid Growth of I.T. Investments among the Airports

- Latest Technological Advancements in Ground Handling Software's



Market Drivers

- The Rapid Increase in Technological Advancements at Airports

- The Increasing IT Investments among the Airports

- The Growing Need for Time & Operation Efficiency in Airports



Opportunities

- The Emergence of Smart Airports

- Cloud-Based Ground Handling Software



Restraints

- The High Operating Cost of the Software



Challenges

- Rising Cyber Security Threats among the Globe

- Failure of Ground Handling Software during Peak Hours



Application (Terminal Side, Air Side, Land Side), Software (Passenger Boarding & Departure Control, Baggage Management, Flight Information Display, Resource Management, Security Management, Automated Cargo & Load Control, GSE Tracking (Telemetry), Ramp Management, Transport Management, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

