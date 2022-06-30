Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- The global ground penetrating radar market size is anticipated to grow from USD 315 million in 2022 to USD 453 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027.



Traditional methods and technologies of exploration, such as drilling and coring, only provide information related to a few specific spots of the subsurface. Furthermore, to obtain any important data, engineers and surveyors required samples from multiple locations of a project site, which are generally spread over a wide area. Hence these methods are costly and time-consuming. Moreover, in many cases, traditional methods do not provide accurate data. However, GPR provides data with superior quality in a fraction of the time, without breaking the surface. Hence the use of GPRs over other traditional methods will drive the growth of this market.



Equipment accounted for a major share of the GPR market in 2021. The rising adoption of GPR equipment to avoid damage to underground assets and increasing demand from water and sewage, oil & gas, and construction industries, among many others, contribute to the larger share of this segment. A GPR equipment/system consists of three main components: control units, antennas, and power supplies. The control unit contains the electronics that trigger the pulse of radar energy that the antenna sends into the ground. The antenna receives the electrical pulse produced by the control unit, amplifies it, and transmits it into the ground or other media at a particular frequency. GPR equipment can be run with a variety of power supply ranges, from small rechargeable batteries to vehicle batteries.



Cart-based GPR systems accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021. Cart-based GPR systems enable the addition of more antennas and display units; they can collect data in any environment for any application; they span the depths and resolutions required for subsurface investigations. Cart-based GPR systems provide an effective tool to determine the condition of aging bridge decks, walls, towers, balconies, parking, and other concrete structures. Several major companies providing cart-based GPR equipment include Hexagon AB, Guideline Geo, SPX Corporation, and Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.



Utility detection application accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021. GPR is extensively used for locating buried pipes, cables, and sewers. These systems have a unique ability to detect non-metallic and metallic structures, which helps locate pipes and cables. Unlike conventional cable-locating devices, which need electric current to be detected, GPR systems detect nonconducting materials such as plastics, asbestos, and concrete pipes and structures. Construction activities require a detailed mapping of underground or buried utilities and support infrastructure. Depth and location are critical in new structure designs.