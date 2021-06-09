Ground Rules for Merging QuickBooks Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- A file merge is necessary when a local data file was used to enter data into and not the networked data file, entered data into two different data files and want to combine the files, consolidating multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file, or merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online.



To combine multiple company data files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types. For example, if one company file has an account with name 'Accounts Receivable' of type Accounts Receivable, the second company cannot have an account name with the name 'Accounts Receivable' of another type. To resolve this issue, rename one of the accounts to 'Accounts Receivable1'. Keep in mind that the combined reports should be very easy to read. A Chart of Accounts which is identical to different company files would have to be created. Only the accounts that have the same name, type, and same gradable level can be merged.



Accounts will never be merged if the accounts are at different levels, have different spellings or possess different account numbers.



Also, only one company file can have Payroll transactions. If both company files have payroll, the payroll transactions cannot be merged. Other than that, all transactions types can be merged. Any number of files can be merged into a single QuickBooks data file or converted to QuickBooks Online.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Merge Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



