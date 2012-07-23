Groundbreaking Advancement in Headache Treatment Comes to Charlotte

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- It is estimated that 80 percent of headaches may be caused by dental force related issues, which means if you suffer from chronic headaches it might be time to visit...the dentist? Yes, if it’s a dentist with the latest in pain and headache diagnostic equipment and techniques like Dr. Rob Harrell at Charlotte Headache Center.



According to the National Headache Foundation, over 45 million Americans suffer from chronic, recurring headaches. About 20 percent of children and adolescents also have significant headaches. And, according to the American Migraine Foundation, 36 million Americans (about 12 percent of the population) suffer from migraine headaches. In fact, one-in-four households in America have a member with migraines. They are three times more common in women than men, with migraines affecting 30 percent of women over a lifetime.



Many people who suffer from chronic headaches have spent significant time and money looking for a solution. They have visited multiple health care professionals and tried various medications and therapies without much relief.



At last, there is reason for hope thanks to a revolutionary diagnostic and treatment system that has been introduced to select dental offices. This leading-edge technology allows specially trained professionals to quickly pinpoint the problems and successfully alleviate the pain.



In the following Q&A, Dr. Harrell answers some of the most commonly asked questions about the Charlotte Headache Center, the TruDenta system and what patients can expect during treatment.



Q: Dr. Harrell, when a patient who has suffered from migraines or chronic headaches comes to you, what is done initially to determine what could be the source of their symptoms?



A: The new technologies we use allow us to screen patients using a digital bite force analyzer to measure the different dynamic forces in the mouth (musculature, joints, teeth) to pinpoint imbalances. This allows us to determine the type of treatment or combination of therapies that might be needed.



We also use a computerized tool that measures the cervical range of motion and identifies dysfunction or disability in the muscles of the head and neck. In a 15-minute screening appointment we can quickly rule in or rule out whether the patient’s headaches are related to improper or imbalanced forces.



Q: Does the program involve pain, needles or drugs?



A: No. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite. There is no pain whatsoever with our treatments. The TruDenta treatments are conservative and non-invasive and the program is specifically designed to help get patients off drugs. Most clients report that the therapies are very relaxing and most experience pain relief after just one or two treatments.



Q: Can you give us an example of the kinds of treatments you might perform on a chronic headache sufferer?



A: Because headache and migraine sufferers have many sensitivities that can trigger pain, our treatment plans are designed to be slow, conservative and effective. We use a combination of FDA approved medical devices to reduce inflammation and restore blood flow in the muscles and temperomandibular joint (TMJ).



Additionally we use low-level cold laser therapy to help restore energy at a cellular level. We also use a specially designed mouth orthotic that helps restore normal function in the TMJ and then selectively correct the bite imbalances with the aid of our digital bite analysis system.



What really makes this system unique is the blend of treatments: neuromuscular sports medicine -- targeting muscles and nerves -- combined with advanced dental treatments targeting TMJ dysfunction and bite imbalance.



Q: What kind of results have you seen?



A: The results have been amazing. We have treated a number of patients who have been plagued with severe headaches and migraines for more than 10 years, robbing them of countless hours of their lives every week. These patients sometimes came to me crying in my office desperate for help. When you can completely take away their pain in a matter of weeks, it becomes a life-changing experience for them. As a health care professional, the ability to help clients become free of pain is the most rewarding part of my practice.



Q: What else can the TruDenta technology and training you have received be used for?



A: The TruDenta system is not only effective on patients with TMJ problems, but also patients who clench or grind their teeth or have tinnitus (ringing of the ears). We can also help patients who are suffering as a result of head or neck injuries from sports related traumas, falls or car accidents.



Q: Is treatment affordable? Are there options to pay for it? What about insurance coverage?



A: We strive to make the cost of care affordable, with treatments ranging from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars depending upon the number and types of treatments needed. Certain insurance plans cover the treatment and financing is available.



Q: How can people find out more about the TruDenta system?



A: Visit our website at CharlotteHeadacheCenter.com or call 704-540-5850 to schedule a 15-minute screening appointment to see if we can help.



