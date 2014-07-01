Groundbreaking for New Alzheimer's/Memory Care Wing at Legacy Village of Jacksonville, June 26

Jacksonville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Legacy Village of Jacksonville celebrates the groundbreaking of The Harbor, a new state-of-the-art Alzheimer’s and memory care facility, with a community event on Thursday, June 26.



Legacy Village of Jacksonville, recipient of the City of Jacksonville’s 2014 Garden Beautification Award, is located at 1116 James Hopkins Road SW.



The celebration, open to the community, starts at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served, and handicapped-accessible parking will be available.



Invited guests include Barry Ray and Bryan Cook, president and senior vice president, respectively, of Legacy Senior Services, LLC, of Cleveland, Tenn., parent company of Legacy Village of Jacksonville, as well as distinguished guests from the City of Jacksonville.



“The creation of this modern Alzheimer’s care facility concept is the result of years of planning and development with notable experts and researchers in the field of memory loss,” said Clint Holyfield, executive director of Legacy Village of Jacksonville. “We are proud to be bringing this level of care to seniors and their loved ones. We are looking forward to this day of celebration with our residents, the city of Jacksonville and the greater Gadsden, AL community.”



Designed with 1950s Theme, to Remind Residents of Happier Times



The Harbor’s apartment suites will be configured especially for those with memory loss by incorporating a 1950s design theme to remind residents of happier times. The interior decor, furniture and common areas will reflect a vintage design, creatively intertwined with a 21st-century technology infrastructure. Colors will be bright and cheery with large six-foot windows in each apartment. Flooring types, textures and furnishings were chosen based on successful trends in memory care treatment. A large area called the Town Center will be the hub of activities and socialization. Residents of The Harbor will engage in daily activities designed to help them meet their highest potential every day. The Harbor will be an extension of the lifestyle that the residents of Legacy Village already enjoy.



“We are very excited about the resident-focused life programs and the state-of-the-art technology that will help our residents with memory stimulation and behavior management,” said Cook, senior vice president of the parent company. “These will play a huge part in the delivery of service, care and life enrichment.”



“One specific technology is SimpleC, an electronic memory stimulation system. The Harbor’s trained staff will work with families to select stories, pictures, interests and recorded trusted voices that assist in memory stimulation and provide timely reminders for activities of daily living. This technology will be led by trained staff, delivered through a touch-screen monitor in each apartment and is the result of years of study and development with top-tiered research institutions, including the Copper Ridge Institute, Emory University, Georgia Tech and Georgia State,” Cook said.



Click here to learn more about Alzheimer’s care in the Jacksonville, AL region, including Gadsden, AL, Anniston, AL and Oxford, AL.



“With The Harbor, we are expanding Legacy Village's existing capacity to serve seniors and their families in Jacksonville and northeast Alabama who have been affected by Alzheimer's or other memory disorders. We are excited to break ground on this much anticipated new facility,” said Ray, president of the parent company. “This fulfills our original vision of a bringing a state-of-the-art facility specifically dedicated to Alzheimer’s and memory disorder care to the existing facility for the members of the the Jacksonville community.”



About Legacy Village of Jacksonville

Located in beautiful Jacksonville, AL, Legacy Village of Jacksonville, formerly Ladiga Manor, was acquired in 2013 by Legacy Senior Services, LLC, of Cleveland, Tenn, and offers a full range of assisted living and Alzheimer’s care services in a safe, attentive, homelike atmosphere. Legacy Village is committed to serving the greatest generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity.



For more information on assisted living or Alzheimer’s care in the Jacksonville, AL region, including Gadsden, AL, Anniston, AL and Oxford, AL, visit legacyjacksonville.net.



Legacy Village of Jacksonville is among a network of seven senior living communities throughout the Southeast owned and/or operated by Legacy Senior Services. The parent company specializes in offering independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s care services. It was founded in 2002 by senior living industry veterans, Barry Ray and Bryan Cook. For more information, visit legacyss.com.