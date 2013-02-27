Group Buying Websites in India See an Innovative Entrant

Karnataka, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Established websites offering group deals or group discounts in India are already competing amongst themselves for greater market share. Now, smart, innovative start-ups are making things a bit tough for the early pioneers by introducing newer twists in their approach.



One such start-up is WeOwn.in based out of Bangalore. WeOwn.in is an online platform that goes beyond just group buying. It promotes the concept of co-ownership or WeOwnership, as they call it, alongside Group Buying in India. So, now consumers can not just come together and buy things at great discounts, but they can also become joint owners of properties or products they buy through WeOwn.in, where they choose to. The site even takes care of legal procedures that may come with buying or owning assets.



According to the founders - Niranjan Rao, Prasad G M and Raju K – “savings of around 10% on real estate or 50% on vacations could open up categories and options for buyers. Our platform helps people form groups when buying apartments, cars, bikes and even gaming consoles of their choice.”



Moreover, by enabling people to come together and share experiences based on common interests, WeOwn.in also makes buying and consuming a truly social experience.



At present the site offers exclusive group buying discounts or group deals as well as WeOwnership (co-ownership) deals in Bangalore and Kochi. This new innovative platform was launched recently and there are plans in the offing to expand to other cities in the future as well.



