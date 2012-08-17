Group Discounts For Bachelorette Parties Now Available for off Broadway Show "Stripped"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- “Stripped” will now be available at discounted group ticket rates for bachelorette parties. This is in line with the philosophy of the producers of the show to make the “Stripped” unique brand of off Broadway entertainment accessible to more and more people from all walks of life. "Stripped" is unique among Off Broadway shows and it is a critically-acclaimed comedic production about the lives of a troupe of male dancers. The show combines exciting male dancing with a dramatic and engaging comedic story line for an experience that audiences will not be able to forget in a hurry. A major part of the show's appeal is its ability to entertain and reach out to nearly all audiences. The show has received positive reviews from leading critics, including reviewers from the NY Times and NY Theater. "STRIPPED is a comical, exhilarating take on the world of male dancing" – a perfect way to have bachelorette parties, girls night out events, ladies night outs, private or group parties/events, or other fun couples’ or bachelorette party games.



The new group ticket discounts from the producers of “Stripped” will allow more women and lady groups to enjoy the acclaimed production as part of their bachelorette parties. Bachelorette parties are an important occasion which most women will celebrate for one night only, and this means that only the best entertainment should be reserved for such evenings – and this is why the producers of the show are extending an opportunity to allow more people enjoy the show.



“We are glad that more and more people will now be able to enjoy our show and experience our unique brand of off Broadway entertainment with our group discounts on ticket sales for bachelorette parties. So women and lady groups out there looking for a great night out in NYC can catch our show at discounted rates today,” says producer Steve Stanulis.



"Stripped" cast member and producer Steve Stanulis brings a dynamic and thrilling perspective to the show as a former New York City police officer and current host of the hour-long TV/radio talk show "In the Life, with Steve Stanulis".



For audiences in New York City, "Stripped" will be showing at Culture Club, located at 20 West 39th Street, NY 10018. Club opens at 7pm, and the show will be live from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are on sale through Ticket Turtle. Special group discounts are available, and tickets can be bought instantly over the phone by calling (212) 235 - 7013. Please call this number for all inquiries about the show, or for group events, parties, girls' night outs, bachelorette parties and more. Learn more at http://www.strippedtheplay.com



