Group Exercise Classes Offer Physical and Social Wellness Benefits for Participants

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Adults could take a few lessons from children about many things, but one of them could be how we approach fitness. Between work, family, hobbies, and finding time to sleep, many adults find time to sleep let alone work on their mental and social fitness. There is a way to address both aspects of health however, and that is through Group Exercise classes.



Group exercise classes are known as a format of exercise done in a group while being led by an instructor. Almost any format of exercise one can think of can be found in a class: biking, dance, kickboxing, aerobics that remind us the drills we did in volleyball or football, anything you can imagine. Besides getting the physical activity we all need, group fitness classes encourage social interaction and can help motivate individuals to do more than they thought they were able to.



In addition to the social interaction and physical activity classes offer, there is also the element of safety to consider. Beginning a new workout can be daunting, especially with all the options available. That’s where the instructor can come in as both an advisor and confidant to ensure their participants are getting the best workout possible, while staying safe at the same time.



Numerous local fitness centers offer a wide range of classes, and Expert Brand has a wide range of stylish, comfortable clothes to get you in the door and on your way to better health. Visit the website http://expertbrand.com to view their great, easy to shop, selection.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com