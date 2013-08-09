GROUP FRISA Offers Limited Stores in Shopping Centers and Malls Located in Prime Mexican Locations

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The highly reputed Mexican construction company, GROUP FRISA is currently offering limited stores in its numerous shopping centers and malls which are located at high growth areas. The company has already set up over 44 shopping malls and many methodically placed shopping centers welcoming over 120 million annual visitors. GROUP FRISA, founded in 1957, is also known for its residential, industrial and tourist developments.



GROUP FRISA’s malls, named MultiPlaza, are now located in every major Mexican city and the company has continued its commercial construction in upcoming Mexican localities. International brands are located in the various Multiplaza malls and are always keen to find more such premier locations, making it essential to pre-book stores in order to take advantage of the immense visitors of the Multiplazas. The main reasons for the high demand of Tiendas in GROUP FRISA malls has been because of the modern interior work and innovative design, making every mall stand out amongst other infrastructures. Supreme maintenance, 24 hour latest technology based security, all designs focused on functionality and additional spaces included for holding any promotion, cultural or entertainment events are some of the features all of its malls possess.



The Multiplaza brand may be one of the most successful commercial ventures of GROUP FRISA; however offering conveniently located commercial spaces is also their expertise. Since its establishment GROUP FRISA has been providing commercial spaces for all types and sizes of businesses. Whether it is a well known brand which already has a significant customer base or an independent business, GROUP FRISA’s extensive commercial spaces enables every organization to select the most suitable location(s) amongst number of choices.



GROUP FRISA is currently offering limited Tiendas in its newly built Multiplaza malls and suggests advance booking for any space requirement in their already built shopping complexes and malls. Covering nearly every prime commercial location in Mexico, businesses are assured to find a commercial space in any required location and if booked early can even avail the space.



About GROUP FRISA

GROUP FRISA is one of the leading Mexican construction companies providing commercial, industrial, housing and tourism real estate. The company has been offering properties in prime Mexican locations for over 56 years and now has setup over 44 shopping centers having a total of 120 million visitors annually. Through the online platform specific details of the types and locations of the real estate offered by GROUP FRISA can be viewed. Stores in best locations and high growth areas are currently available through GROUP FRISA.



For more information about Tiendas in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of centroscomerciales.grupofrisa.com, please call at (55) 9114-2165 or email to comercializacion@grupofrisa.com.