GROUP FRISA, Parent Company of MultiPlaza Malls, Offers Limited Commercial Spaces in Mexican Cities

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Leading Mexican construction company GROUP FRISA, is now offering limited commercial spaces in its highly demanded malls and shopping centers. This opportunity of availing a location in prime Mexican commercial locations is quite rare as the company’s 44 MultiPlaza shopping malls are nearly always rented out by international brands and well established companies throughout the year. The current offers of commercial spaces are available in the newly built malls and specific high growth commercial zones.



Known for its 24 hour high security, supreme maintenance, substantial parking space, functional design and entertainment spaces the MultiPlaza malls now house over 1500 international and national brands. Each mall is methodically located and has an innovative design making it stand out amongst other infrastructures. The comprehensive construction of the MultiPlaza malls is immensely praised by many and is why international brands prefer to be associated with them.



Due to its successful 55 years in the real estate industry, GROUP FRISA has now become one of the leaders in providing all types of properties whether it’s commercial, residential, industrial or tourism. The locales comerciales zones alone are visited by over 120 million people annually, displaying the impact it now has in Mexico. Offering space in every popular Mexican city, GROUP FRISA’s real estate solutions are assured to fulfill any organization or individual’s requirement. The company’s consistent high quality construction has led to its premier image in the industry and its true potential is yet unknown as it further expands decade after decade.



To rent a commercial space in any of the new and existing MultiPlaza malls or in the conveniently located shopping centers the company suggests calling beforehand such that pre-booking can be made as there is always a high demand. Availability of stores in the malls can also be viewed on the company’s website.



About GROUP FRISA

Since 1957, GROUP FRISA has been providing commercial, industrial, housing and tourism properties in prime locations in Mexico. Now known as one of the leading Mexican construction companies, GROUP FRISA has been actively involved in re-shaping Mexican localities into modern, functional, safe and entertaining societies. GROUP FRISA is also known for the expansion of its MultiPlaza malls. Through the online platform details of availability of various stores in these malls and other high growth commercial zones can be viewed.



For more information about Locales Comerciales in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of centroscomerciales.grupofrisa.com, please call at (55) 9114-2165 or email to comercializacion@grupofrisa.com.