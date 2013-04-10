Group Hosts Article V Convention Conference at the University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The inevitability that the government will continue its dangerous deficit spending, the states, as those that originally established the federal government, must seriously consider utilizing the Constitution's Article V Convention, in order to ratify an economic reform amendment.



To that end, the Liberty Research Foundation and the University of Central Florida are hosting the Article V Convention Conference April 26 - 27. Financial experts will be on hand to present participants with the economic dangers we face due to Washington's irresponsible policies. In addition, constitutional scholars will present the Article V Convention as a method by which the states can reverse these policies in order to prevent a national economic meltdown.



In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote that if the federal government were to become self-destructive, it would be the right of the American people to alter it. In Article V of the Constitution our founders preserved that right by allowing the states, upon a two-thirds vote, to hold an Article V Convention. Once convened, state-selected delegates can propose amendments which are sent back to the states where three-quarters must ratify.



"This is a perfect example of our founders enduring brilliance," said Loren J. Enns, president of the Liberty Research Foundation and author of The Sword of Liberty. "They provided us with a mechanism that the states may use to amend the Constitution if the federal government were to become irresponsible, as I believe it has with its deficit spending."



The general public is invited to participate in the UCF Article V Convention Conference. After attending workshops, discussion panels and listening to speeches, participants will be asked to decide whether to call on the Florida legislature to apply for the Article V Convention. Visit www.ucfavconference.org to learn more about the conference.



