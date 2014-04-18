Recently published research from Timetric, "Group Life Insurance in Finland to 2017: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Finland . It contains detailed historic and forecast data for group life insurance. "Group Life Insurance in Finland to 2017: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Finland . It is an essential tool for companies active across the Finnish life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for group life insurance in the life insurance industry in Finland for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on number of active policies and gross written premiums for the period 2008 through to 2017.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering group life insurance in Finland .
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on number of active policies and gross written premiums
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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